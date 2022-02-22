Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Position in DB Gold Double Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DZZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of DB Gold Double Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DZZ) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 6.16% of DB Gold Double Short ETN worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of DZZ opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. DB Gold Double Short ETN has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

