Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 10,518 Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLQM opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95.

