Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 6.69% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JJU opened at $69.04 on Tuesday. iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $69.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57.

Get iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU).

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.