Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 355 Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.30% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
NYSEARCA FBGX opened at $630.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $755.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $778.35. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 12-month low of $496.38 and a 12-month high of $895.72.
