Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $63.00

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.00 and last traded at $63.83, with a volume of 21674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.75.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,116,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,206,000 after acquiring an additional 178,359 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 272.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $9,884,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

