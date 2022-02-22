Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 26,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 569,324 shares.The stock last traded at $147.58 and had previously closed at $147.77.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.54.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

