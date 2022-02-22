Franklin Liberty Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLUD) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLUD) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 22.00% of Franklin Liberty Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,258,000.

Get Franklin Liberty Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

FLUD opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. Franklin Liberty Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.