Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $778,000 Investment in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.09% of NOW as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NOW by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.84. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DNOW shares. Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

