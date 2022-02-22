Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 2,993 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,171,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 146.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $118.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $97.87 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average of $124.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 131.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

