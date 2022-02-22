Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $950,000 Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $231,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $34.24.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

