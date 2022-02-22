Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.22% of Caesarstone as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 20.4% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 644,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 108,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Caesarstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Caesarstone Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $419.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

CSTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

