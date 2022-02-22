Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 15.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRUS stock opened at $85.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.16. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

In other news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,715 shares of company stock worth $5,873,510 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

