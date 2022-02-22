Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Brian N. Hansen Buys 50,000 Shares

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FSP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. 32,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,226. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSP. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

