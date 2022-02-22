Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 20,677.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 16,542 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

