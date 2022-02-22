Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $12,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,290,000 after purchasing an additional 733,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 63,840 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 30,574 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,302,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 57,728 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULC stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $33.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

