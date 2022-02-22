Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $147,942.13 and $4,170.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00043541 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.31 or 0.06900620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,598.75 or 1.00202383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00046995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049854 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,287,809 coins and its circulating supply is 984,554 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

