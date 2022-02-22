Fundamenta One Day Volume Hits $4,170.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $147,942.13 and approximately $4,170.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00043541 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.31 or 0.06900620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,598.75 or 1.00202383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00046995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049854 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,287,809 coins and its circulating supply is 984,554 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

