FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Issued By KeyCorp

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

HVT opened at $27.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51. The company has a market cap of $491.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.38. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter valued at $531,000. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter valued at $965,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 96.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,620 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

