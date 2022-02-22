FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Royal Gold, Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Royal Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.87. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

RGLD has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.02.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $120.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day moving average of $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 63.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 43,449 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 79.5% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,948,000 after purchasing an additional 212,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

