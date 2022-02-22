FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.84.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CYH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

