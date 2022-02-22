Gartner (NYSE:IT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.740-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $347.80.

IT stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.76. 1,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,462. Gartner has a 52-week low of $175.18 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.86 and its 200 day moving average is $310.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 136.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $492,301.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,725. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 347,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,288,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Gartner by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,101,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 285.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

