Gaztransport & Technigaz (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) Price Target Raised to €106.00 at Societe Generale

Gaztransport & Technigaz (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) had its price objective raised by analysts at Societe Generale from €96.00 ($109.09) to €106.00 ($120.45) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GZPZY remained flat at $$18.94 during midday trading on Tuesday. Gaztransport & Technigaz has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18.

Get Gaztransport & Technigaz alerts:

Gaztransport & Technigaz Company Profile

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, a technology and engineering company, provides cryogenic membrane containment systems for the maritime transportation and storage of liquefied gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in South Korea, China, and internationally. The company offers solutions, such as commercial vessel tanks, small and medium-capacity LNG carriers, bunker barges and vessels, and floating storage structures and bunkering stations for supplying LNG to merchant vessels other than LNG carriers; and LNG fuel storage solutions and related systems for the merchant vessels that use LNG as a marine fuel to replace the conventional fuel oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaztransport & Technigaz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaztransport & Technigaz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.