GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $42.59

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.59, but opened at $40.40. GDS shares last traded at $44.31, with a volume of 14,197 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,044 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,960 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 243.7% in the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,728 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,556,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,392,000 after acquiring an additional 658,515 shares during the period. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $30,383,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

