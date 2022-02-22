General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.710-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.60. 148,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,185. General Mills has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.42.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,950,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,593,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,768,000 after acquiring an additional 117,338 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,107,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after acquiring an additional 40,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 460.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 40,377 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

