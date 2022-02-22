Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,344 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of America’s Car-Mart worth $12,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $94.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $615.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.93 and a 52-week high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

