Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of SpartanNash worth $13,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,055,000 after acquiring an additional 38,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,931,000 after acquiring an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SpartanNash by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after acquiring an additional 36,809 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $969.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

