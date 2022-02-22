Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $13,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 81,952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of DBD opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $726.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

