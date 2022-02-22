Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.86 Million Stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of World Acceptance worth $13,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,678,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 12.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 14.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,135 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $211.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.50. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $118.83 and a twelve month high of $265.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.95.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.