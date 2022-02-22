Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,159 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of GFL Environmental worth $13,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GFL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.29. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $43.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GFL. National Bank Financial raised their price target on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.32.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

