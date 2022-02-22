Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,574 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,437 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.66% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ABTX opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $45.94.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

