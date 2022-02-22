Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,436 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,312,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $13,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 277,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 220,855 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 159,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

OCUL stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $375.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 44,400 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $235,764.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 197,042 shares of company stock worth $1,186,308. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCUL. JMP Securities raised their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

