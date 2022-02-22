GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Raises Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.615 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

GlaxoSmithKline has raised its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GlaxoSmithKline has a payout ratio of 73.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

Shares of GSK opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,975 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

