Global Ports (LON:GPH) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
LON GPH opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.87) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 131.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.20. Global Ports has a 52 week low of GBX 81.86 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 154.50 ($2.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27. The stock has a market cap of £86.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.13.
About Global Ports
Further Reading
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.