Global Ports (LON:GPH) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON GPH opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.87) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 131.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.20. Global Ports has a 52 week low of GBX 81.86 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 154.50 ($2.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27. The stock has a market cap of £86.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.13.

Get Global Ports alerts:

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.