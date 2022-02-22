Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.88 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.84.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

