Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives $107.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.00.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.00. The company had a trading volume of 497,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average of $95.49. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,249 shares of company stock worth $4,406,695 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

