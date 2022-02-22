goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of goeasy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho expects that the company will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.72 EPS.

GSY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$207.00 target price on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of goeasy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, goeasy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$213.25.

Shares of GSY opened at C$146.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a quick ratio of 14.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$163.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$181.53. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 9.85. goeasy has a one year low of C$114.58 and a one year high of C$218.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

In related news, Director Susan Doniz purchased 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$187.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,116.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$346,764.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

