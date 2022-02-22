Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of GDEN opened at $52.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.74.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 279,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 499.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,819,000 after purchasing an additional 760,619 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $30,870,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

