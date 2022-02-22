Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golden Ocean Group Limited is a shipping company which engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. It operates primarily in the Capesize and Panamax market. Golden Ocean Group Limited, formerly known as Knightsbridge Shipping Limited, is based in HAMILTON, Bermuda. “

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.27. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 43.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.05%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 128.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 108.7% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 56,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,564 shares during the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

