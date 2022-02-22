Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,754 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Plexus worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Plexus by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,594,000 after buying an additional 448,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,067,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,452,000 after buying an additional 29,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Plexus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Plexus by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after buying an additional 66,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Plexus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 786,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,317,000 after buying an additional 29,601 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $249,328.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,715 shares of company stock valued at $791,533. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.46.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

