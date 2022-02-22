Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.64 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 93.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,785,709 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ares Capital by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

