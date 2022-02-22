Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,306 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Century Casinos worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

Century Casinos Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

