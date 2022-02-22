Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.76 Million Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of IDU opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $88.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.78.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

