Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 301,117 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 301,117 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Brightcove worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brightcove by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,187,000 after purchasing an additional 333,309 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Brightcove by 1,201.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 297,378 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brightcove by 78.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 520,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 228,727 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Brightcove by 55.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 641,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 227,640 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter worth $1,012,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCOV stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $306.95 million, a PE ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 2.56%. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

