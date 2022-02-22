Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

NASDAQ GT opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

