Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $255,000 Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $47,086,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,393,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 68.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after purchasing an additional 286,585 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,182,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,898,000 after purchasing an additional 210,057 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,490 shares of company stock worth $635,409. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 93.85, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.55.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

