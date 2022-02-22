Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 23.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 3.1% during the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Chemed by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.9% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $459.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $490.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

