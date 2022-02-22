Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 2.7% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 2.0% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in Fastenal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

