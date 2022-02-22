Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Equinix by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 65.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,782 shares of company stock valued at $15,943,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $692.94 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $753.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $792.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 207.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.24.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

