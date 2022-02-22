Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

