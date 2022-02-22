Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 46,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 50,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenland Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a market cap of $60.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTEC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Greenland Technologies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

