Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 46,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 50,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenland Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
The company has a market cap of $60.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78.
About Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC)
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.
